Bayern routs Leverkusen 4-0 to end crisis, Musiala stars

BERLIN (AP) — Jamal Musiala starred and Bayern Munich has ended its four-game run without a win by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 as the Bundesliga returned from the international break. The 19-year-old Musiala was involved in all three of the first-half goals. The 10-time defending champion wasted little time in answering its first loss of the season in Augsburg as Musiala skipped down the right wing and crossed for Leroy Sané to open the scoring in the third minute. Thomas Müller set up Musiala to score in the 17th and Musiala set up Sadio Mané to end his six-game scoring drought in the 39th. Müller wrapped it up in the 84th.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.