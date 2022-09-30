Brumfield TD run sparks UNLV over New Mexico 31-20

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and ran for a second-half touchdown as UNLV scored 24 unanswered points and beat New Mexico 31-20. Brumfield rolled to his left before diving over a defender and into the end zone from six yards out to tie the game 17-17 midway through the third quarter. Aidan Robbins added a 3-yard TD run that gave UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good early in the fourth. Geordon Porter made a one-handed, 39-yard catch that led to a George Steinkamp 36-yard field goal to pull New Mexico (2-3, 0-2) to 24-20 with 12:43 remaining.

