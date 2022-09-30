Skip to Content
Chargers’ Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend. Herbert participated fully in Thursday and Friday’s practices after giving it a go only one day last week, albeit in a limited fashion.

Associated Press

