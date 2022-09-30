Charley Hull with 8 birdies posts 64 to take lead in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull is forcing herself to spend more time with her putting. It appears to have paid off in The Ascendant LPGA. The 26-year-old from England made eight birdies in her round of 64. That gives her a two-shot lead over Atthaya Thitikul and Janet Lin going into the weekend. Thitikul doesn’t think Old American Golf Club suits her well, but the 19-year-old from Thailand is managing just fine. She won in Arkansas last week. A win this week in Texas would take her to No. 1 in the world. She had a 67 in the second round.

