France’s Kamara to miss World Cup due to knee injury

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — France midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage. Kamara was injured while playing for Aston Villa in a 1-0 win against Southampton this month. The 22-year-old Kamara was picked in France’s Nations League games this month but had to withdraw. Villa manager Steven Gerrard confirmed the extent of Kamara’s injury on Friday. Gerrard says seeing Kamara sidelined until after the World Cup is “a huge blow.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.