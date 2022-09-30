Hoskins homers, Phillies end skid in 5-1 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit his 30th home run, Bailey Falter pitched six scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies boosted their lead in the National League wild-card race with a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Philadelphia (84-72) snapped a five-game losing streak and moved a full game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL wild card. J.T. Realmuto had two hits and stole three bases, giving him 21 steals and 21 home runs. He is the second 20-20 catcher in major league history after Ivan Rodriguez of the Texas Rangers in 1999 (35 homers, 25 stolen bases).

