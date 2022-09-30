Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats Canada

SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women’s World Cup. The 41-year-old Jackson won three bronze medals and led the Opals to their lone gold in 2006. Canada was looking for its first medal since 1986 when the North American country won the bronze. Even with the loss, the Canadians advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.