Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as the Giants moved above .500 for the first time since Aug. 17. They also kept their slim wild-card hopes going with five games remaining, though a loss or a Philadelphia Phillies win will eliminate them. Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly, who came in 3-0 with a 1.53 ERA against the Giants this season, served up three homers and was tagged for eight runs in 4 2/3 innings.

