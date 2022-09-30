Mansell resists bad weather to lead Dunhill Links by 2

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — English golfer Richard Mansell has stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning 4-under 68 on the Old Course and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest round of the day. He’s climbed to 10 under par in strong winds and heavy rain which made life difficult for the players at all three host courses. Swede Alex Noren was alone in second place on 8 under following his 69 at Kingsbarns. Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller and Frenchman Antoine Rozner were tied for third after 74s at St Andrews and Carnoustie respectively.

