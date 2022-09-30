NASCAR drivers fuming over concussions suffered in new car

NASCAR drivers are angry and concerned about their personal safety as the playoffs roar into one of the most chaotic and dangerous tracks on the circuit. Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion diagnosed four days after he crashed at Texas. Kurt Busch will miss his 11th consecutive race with a concussion he suffered in a July crash. The drivers have been complaining to NASCAR that the new Next Gen car is too stiff and they are absorbing increased energy in crashes. Talladega often sees multiple crashes.

