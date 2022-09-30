North Americans in Russia’s KHL face difficult decisions

North American players in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League are in a difficult position amid calls from the U.S. and Canadian governments for them to leave. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Russia. The KHL responded by saying there was no concern about U.S.- or Canada-born hockey players being conscripted for the war in Ukraine. The arrest and conviction of American women’s basketball star Brittney Griner has heightened tensions. An agent who represents Canadian hockey players in the KHL says he’s not worried about the safety of his clients.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.