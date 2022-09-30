Orlando Magic return to practice, teams donate to Ian relief
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
At the Orlando Magic training facility on Friday, the lights were on and the water was running. Not everybody in the storm-ravaged state of Florida can say that right now, and some may not be able to for weeks. The Magic aren’t losing sight of that. The team returned to practice Friday after two unplanned days off because of deadly and powerful Hurricane Ian, which left a massive swath of devastation behind after it hit the state’s southwest coast, then brought flooding to the Orlando area before it kept churning north and took aim at South Carolina.