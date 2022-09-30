O’s CEO says in memo he looks forward to signing new lease

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said in a memo to team staff members that he looks forward to signing a new lease committing the team to remaining in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun obtained the Sept. 1 memorandum, and the Orioles confirmed the accuracy of the paper’s report on it. Angelos was sued earlier this year by his brother Lou, who claimed John Angelos seized control of the Orioles at his expense. The lawsuit said John Angelos wanted to maintain control of the team to manage, sell or move. John Angelos quickly said then that the team would remain in Baltimore.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.