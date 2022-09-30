Rhule ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he’s “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury. McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable on the injury report. McCaffrey ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team’s bubble. Rhule says McCaffrey looked good in practice and added that “unless something comes up I’m sure he will give his best chance to go.” Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive end Marquis Haynes and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III were limited participants in practice Friday and are also listed as questionable.

