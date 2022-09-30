Path for Jets’ Conklin went from hoop dreams to NFL catches
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Conklin had childhood dreams of the NBA hardwood while shooting jumpers and dunking at arenas around the country. His journey took a few twists and dribbles and he ended up catching passes in NFL stadiums instead. In his first season with New York after four with the Minnesota Vikings, Conklin has 18 catches. That is the most by a Jets tight end through three games since the NFL merger in 1970. He is looking to build on that while continuing to prove doubters wrong.