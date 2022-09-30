Patriots QB Jones returns to practice, game status unknown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a surprise return to the practice field on Friday. What that means for his status for this weekend’s game at Green Bay is unclear. Jones was in uniform with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of Friday’s workout open to media. It was his first time participating in any capacity after sitting out the first two practices of the week. Coach Bill Belichick said they remain in a wait and see mode. He said earlier in the week that if Jones can’t go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place.

