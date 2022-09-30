Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has hit his 701st home run, connecting against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium for a solo drive in the fourth inning. Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old righty the 456th different pitcher he’s homered against. Pujols hit his 22nd home run this season for the NL Central champion Cardinals. The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting No. 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. The Busch Stadium crowd gave Pujols a standing ovation and he took a curtain call. Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

