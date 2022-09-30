Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth inning with his 29th home run of the season. The 404-foot blast to right off Brady Singer gave the All-Star third baseman 121 RBIs — second in the AL behind New York’s Aaron Judge. Austin Hedges followed with an RBI single, snapping an 0-for-36 slump, and Myles Straw drove in Will Brennan to make it 6-3. Cleveland has won 10 of 11 and is a major league-best 21-4 since Sept. 5.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.