Rams’ Donald knows what’s coming from familiar 49ers offense
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have lost six straight regular-season games to the San Francisco 49ers in part because they haven’t stopped the run or pressured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But after finally cracking the code in the NFC championship game to beat the 49ers and advance to the Super Bowl, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense are ready to pick up where they left off in January.