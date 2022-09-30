Saints QB Winston ‘doubtful’ vs. Vikings; Dalton ready

LONDON (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says quarterback Jameis Winston is “doubtful” to play New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London because of a back injury. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with Winston missing a third consecutive practice. Allen says, “Our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go.” Winston has been playing through a back injury but was held out of practice all week ahead of the NFL’s first international game of the season. The eighth-year quarterback also is nursing an ankle injury. Allen also confirmed that wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss Sunday’s game because of a foot injury. He leads the team with three touchdown receptions.

