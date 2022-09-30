Sampson strong again as Cubs beat Reds for 5th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight, 6-1 over the Cincinnati Reds. Sampson gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He matched his longest start of the season and extended his streak of allowing one run or fewer to five consecutive starts. Sampson finished his day by getting Mike Siani to ground into a double play, stranding a runner at third. Hoerner doubled in two runs in the Cubs’ three-run second. Chicago has won nine of 10.

