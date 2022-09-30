Third-stringer Horton leads Tulane past Houston 27-24 in OT

HOUSTON (AP) — Third-string quarterback Kai Horton tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyjae Spears in overtime to give Tulane a 27-24 victory over Houston in an American Athletic Conference opener. Bubba Baxa kicked a 36-yard field goal for Houston in the opening possession of overtime. Horton forced overtime after leading a 75-yard, 11-play drive capped by his 3-yard touchdown shuffle pass to Tyrick James that tied the game 21-21 with 39 seconds remaining. Horton entered having thrown just one pass this season. Clayton Tune was 22-of-33 passing for 208 yards with two touchdown passes for Houston.

