Williams brothers lead Bilbao into 3rd place in Spain

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Brothers Nico and Iñaki Williams have assisted one another for goals in Athletic Bilbao’s 4-0 home win over Almería that pulled the Basque Country side level with Barcelona near the top of the Spanish league. Nico crossed the ball for older brother Iñaki to put Bilbao ahead in the 11th minute with a header. Oihan Sancet made it 2-0. Then it was Iñaki’s turn to set up his younger brother in 62nd. The 20-year-old Nico impressed with his international debut for Spain last week and could be heading to the World Cup in November. Iñaki could also be World Cup-bound after he debuted for Ghana last week. Bilbao and Barcelona are two points behind leader Real Madrid.

