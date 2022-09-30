Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

James Wiseman, who missed last season rehabilitating a right meniscal tear, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots while grabbing nine rebounds. Wiseman was credited with one block. Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds.

