Yanks’ Britton exits for fatigue, Holmes out after injection

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited after throwing a run-scoring wild pitch while facing his second batter in Friday night’s game against Baltimore. It was just his third big league appearance following Tommy John surgery. After a 2-1 loss, New York manager Aaron Boone said Britton felt “left arm fatigue.” Boone also revealed postgame that right-handed reliever Clay Holmes had injection in pitching shoulder and is unlikely to pitch again during the regular season. The Yankees have won the AL East and start the playoffs on Oct. 11 at home in the Division Series.

