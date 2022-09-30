Za’Darius Smith questionable for Vikings v. Saints in London

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been listed as questionable for Minnesota’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury. The team has indicated Smith will be a game-time decision. Smith was limited in practice at the team’s temporary training facility 23 miles north of central London. He had missed the prior two practices before the Vikings left Minnesota. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) was listed as doubtful to play in the NFL’s first international game of the season. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.