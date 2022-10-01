Angry Horner slams claims Red Bull broke F1 budget cap
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at what he called “fictitious claims” by rivals that his team breached Formula One’s budget cap last year. Horner says he is considering legal action if the claims are not withdrawn. F1 set a budget cap of $145 million last year when Max Verstappen narrowly won his first world title after beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish to the last race. Reports have speculated that Red Bull went above that figure by 5%, which constitutes a more serious material breach and could be punishable by a ban. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has demanded that governing body FIA take action if Red Bull or other teams have broken the rule.