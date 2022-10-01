F1: Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole as Verstappen aborts lap

SINGAPORE (AP) — Max Verstappen looked on course for pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix when his Red Bull team aborted his lap with just seconds left in qualifying because of a fuel issue. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole instead. “Why? Why? Why?” Verstappen asked when told to box. It was because the car was running out of fuel. He was well clear of Leclerc at the time splits but it could have been a good call from Red Bull. Drivers can be disqualified if they don’t have enough fuel left and made to start last. Leclerc finished ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen starts from eighth and needs victory to have a chance of clinching the title.

