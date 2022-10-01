Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:09 AM

Hamilton called to F1 stewards for potential jewelry breach

KTVZ

SINGAPORE (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to appear before the stewards for a potential jewelry breach ahead of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. Shortly after third practice had ended at the Marina Bay Circuit stewards announced that Hamilton was being investigated for an alleged infringement of  Appendix L, Chapter III of the FIA’s International Sporting Code. The summons appeared related to Hamilton’s nose stud which he had previously removed when the FIA’s jewelry ban was applied. Hamilton went on to take part in qualifying at Singapore.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content