Zambo Anguissa shows off his attacking abilities for Napoli

ROME (AP) — André-Frank Zambo Anguissa produced the opening two scores in a 3-1 win over Torino to extend Napoli’s unbeaten start and move the Partenopei three points clear at the top of Serie A. Atalanta can move back level with Napoli by beating visiting Fiorentina on Sunday. Roma coach José Mourinho will watch from the tribune later Saturday due to a touchline ban as he revisits Inter Milan, the club he led to a treble 12 years ago. Also, defending champion AC Milan visits Empoli. In the Champions League, Napoli visits Ajax and Inter hosts Barcelona on Tuesday, while Milan visits Chelsea and struggling Juventus hosts Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.