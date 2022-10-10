AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several weeks. The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury. P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which resulted in coach Matt Rhule being fired on Monday by owner David Tepper.

