Aston Villa limps to 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in EPL

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest has climbed off the bottom of the English Premier League after drawing at home with Aston Villa 1-1. A sweetly struck shot from 25 meters by Villa left back Ashley Young in the 22nd minute canceled out a header from Emmanuel Dennis seven minutes earlier at City Ground. Forest dropped into last place on goal difference by losing at fellow struggler Leicester 4-0 last Monday but moved back above its Midlands rival, which was beaten at Bournemouth on Saturday. Forest manager Steve Cooper appears safe after being handed a contract extension last week. But the low-quality standard of the match will do little to ease the growing pressure on Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

