Bengals’ mistakes lead to another loss by a field goal

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have followed a familiar pattern in their third loss of the season. The reigning AFC champs sputtered in the first half against the Ravens, looked better in the second half, squandered opportunities and ended up losing 19-17 because of a late field goal. Cincinnati also blew its chance to take over first place in the AFC North. Quarterback Joe Burrow says the Bengals aren’t going to panic. Coach Zac Taylor hasn’t begun wringing his hands, either.

