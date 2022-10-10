Bronny James, 4 other hoopsters sign NIL deals with Nike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of five high school and college basketball players who have signed endorsement deals with Nike. The name, image and likeness deals are permissible in college sports and at the high school level in a growing number of states. They allow athletes to make money without compromising their eligibility. The others signing with Nike are JuJu Watkins, who like Bronny James attends Sierra Canyon High in Los Angeles; DJ Wagner from Camden High in New Jersey; Caitlan Clark of Iowa; and Haley Jones of Stanford.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.