Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter has been fired as coach of the Columbus Crew. The team made the move one day after it failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs. Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1. Assistant coaches Pablo Moreira, Tim Hanley, Eric Quill and Blair Gavin also won’t be back next year. Gavin’s departure was previously announced and Hanley’s contract has expired.

