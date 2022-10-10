Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Elche has conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca to remain the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early after Ezequiel Ponce’s header in the 15th minute. Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st. Both teams had players red-carded. Elche lost Lucas Boyé in the 61st and Mallorca saw Muriqi sent off in the 85th. Boyé entered the match only four minutes before he was issued the red for a dangerous foul.

