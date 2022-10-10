Heart issue forces Brighton player Enock Mwepu to retire

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has retired from soccer at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. The Premier League club says the health problem “would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event.” Mwepu became ill last month on a flight to join the Zambia national team squad in Mali and was treated in a hospital there. He had further medical tests in England. Mwepu made his debut for Zambia as a teenager while he was playing for Salzburg. He won four Austrian league titles with Salzburg.

