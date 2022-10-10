LA Rams’ O-line woes putting Super Bowl defense in jeopardy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have the least productive rushing offense in the NFL. No quarterback in the league has been sacked or pressured more times than Matthew Stafford. Nobody needs advanced analytics to determine that the Super Bowl champions’ offensive line is just not getting the job done. The problems were obvious on practically every offensive snap in Los Angeles’ 22-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And if the Rams don’t figure it out up front soon, their entire season is at risk. The big men themselves understand they look like the weak link.

