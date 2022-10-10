Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:16 AM

Off-the-course adjustments held Rahm back this year, he says

KTVZ

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Jon Rahm says it has taken time for him to adjust to changes in his personal life this year and that made it tougher for him to meet expectations on the course. Rahm won the Spanish Open on Sunday for his second victory of the year. He says only now he feels things are finally starting to click following a busy off-the-course year that included the birth of his second child. He says “it’s not easy” to keep winning titles around the world when there is a lot going on with his life. He says “it was a year in which it took me some getting used to.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content