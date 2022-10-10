PSG’s Qatari owners agree deal for minority stake in Braga

PARIS (AP) — The Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain has agreed a deal to take a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga. Qatar Sports Investments says an agreement to buy almost 22% of shares in the 101-year-old club has been declared to Portuguese financial authorities. The deal should be completed within months. QSI is buying into Champions League potential with Braga. It’s a Europa League regular after reaching the final in 2011 and playing in the group stage seven of the past eight seasons. The club is in third place in the Portuguese league. That currently earns a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.