STAT WATCH: Air Force on pace for 3rd rushing title in row

Air Force has reached the halfway point of the season on track for its third straight national rushing title. Ohio State is on pace to be the top scoring team again. The Falcons are running for better than 352 yards per game and the Buckeyes are averaging nearly 49 points. Texas Tech is first in passing yards per game at 365 and Tennessee is the total offense leader at 548 per game. Defensively, Illinois is giving up just eight points per game. Other leaders are Minnesota in total defense, James Madison in rushing defense and Boise State in passing defense.

