Stuttgart fires American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart has fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo with the club in next-to-last place in the Bundesliga. The team hasn’t won any of its nine games in the league and is on a three-match losing streak. The most recent came at home to leader Union Berlin on Sunday. The 44-year-old Matarazzo joined Stuttgart in December 2019 and has taken charge of 100 competitive games since then. Stuttgart said no decision has yet been made regarding a successor for Matarazzo.

