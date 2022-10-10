Thomson signs 2-year deal to remain as Phillies manager

After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff series victory since 2010, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title. The Phillies have signed Thomson to a two-year contract to remain as their manager through 2024, rewarding him for a turnaround that earned Philadelphia a wild-card berth. The 59-year-old Thomson took over on June 3 when Joe Girardi was fired with the Phillies mired at 22-29. Philadelphia went 65-46 the rest of the way. The Phillies then knocked off St. Louis in the wild-card round to advance to the NL Division Series against the Braves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.