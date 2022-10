Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week.Coach Steve Kerr said after a preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday then play for the defending NBA champions against the Nuggets on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed, including Green and Poole talking to each other.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.