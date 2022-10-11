Ex-goalkeeper Hope Solo objects to US Soccer equal pay deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former goalkeeper Hope Solo objected to the equal pay lawsuit between her former teammates and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Solo sued the USSF in August 2018 alleging violations of the federal Equal Pay Act and sex status discrimination. Players led by Alex Morgan filed suit against the USSF the following year under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Those players and the USSF reached a proposed $24 million settlement this spring, and U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles has scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.