Mark Stone’s last-minute goal sends Vegas past Kings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal with 24.9 seconds to play, and the Vegas Golden Knights punctuated coach Bruce Cassidy’s debut with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. After Arthur Kaliyev tied it for the Kings with 7:02 left, Chandler Stephenson controlled a turnover at mid-ice and carried the puck into the Kings’ end for Stone. William Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who put a whopping 51 shots on Jonathan Quick. Gabe Vilardi and Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles. Logan Thompson made 27 saves in his first game since becoming Vegas’ first-choice goalie.

