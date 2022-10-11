NFC East goes from laughingstock to juggernaut in 2 seasons

The NFC East has gone from laughing stock to juggernaut in less than two years. Led by the league’s lone undefeated team Philadelphia and surprising 4-1 starts by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has three teams with at least four wins in the first five games. This is the fourth time that has happened since the start of the eight-division era in 2002 with the AFC North doing it in 2020, the NFC East in 2008 and AFC West in 2002. This comes two years after Washington won the division with a 7-9 record and the four teams combined for a .288 win percentage in non-division games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.