ACC aims to build on ‘down’ year’s final NCAA flourish

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is counting on a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament to set to the stage for the upcoming season. The league had just five teams make the tournament field, its lowest total since expanding to a 15-team league in 2013-14. But the ACC ultimately had rivals Duke and North Carolina reach the Final Four. The Tar Heels played for the national championship. Miami also reached a regional final. That came in a season in which the strength of the league was questioned compared it its lofty standards.

