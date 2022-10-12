Alex Bowman to miss next 3 NASCAR races with concussion
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR races with a concussion he suffered last month in a crash in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Bowman has already missed the past two races. He will miss this weekend at Las Vegas, then sit out at Homestead and Martinsville. He won at Las Vegas in the spring. Bowman was evaluated Wednesday by Dr. Micky Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. Bowman has not ruled out returning for the season finale at his home track, Phoenix Raceway.