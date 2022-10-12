Alonso’s Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. That strengthened the Portuguese team’s bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and left Leverkusen last in Group B. It was Xabi Alonso’s first game as a coach in the Champions League after he was hired by Leverkusen last week. Galeno scored the opening goal for Porto and won both of the penalties converted by Iran forward Taremi.

